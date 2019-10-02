Telangana: Committee to look into RTC employees demands

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Telangana state cabinet has constituted a committee with senior IAS Officers to examine the demands of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees and submit a report to the state government.

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was held at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Also, the cabinet has decided to constitute permanent cabinet sub-committees to advise the government from time to time and also to monitor programs being implemented by concerned departments. Cabinet also decided to formulate policy for mobilising Telangana state agriculture products and also poultry policy, read a statement from Chief Minister's Office.

In the backdrop of proposed strike by RTC employees with several demands, to examine their demands and to submit a report to the government, a three-member senior IAS officers committee has been constituted with Somesh Kumar special chief secretary as chairman and Principal secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma as members.

The committee is expected to hold discussion with RTC employees and after thoroughly examining their demand, it will submit a report to the government.

Moreover, the cabinet has decided to save the RTC which is providing transport facility to poor. The cabinet has discussed the strategy for this purpose. The cabinet has also decided to take all possible measures to protect the RTC after the officers' committee submits its report.

The cabinet has appealed to the RTC employees to withdraw the idea of going on a strike in view of RTC running in losses already. Cabinet suggested that since the employees have already put forward its demands, they should now discuss with the committee. The state Cabinet stated that there is every possibility for arriving at an amicable solution and the state government is firm to save the RTC.

The cabinet has discussed at length the Agriculture related issues. There will be a collector's conference on October 10. (ANI)

