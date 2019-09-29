Telangana: Cong demands water for farmers, asks govt to fix Mid Manair project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Hitting out at the Telangana government, Congress on Sunday said that farmers are struggling in absence of sufficient water for irrigation and asked the government to look into the Mid Manair project.

"Congress delegation went to see leakage in the Mid Manair bridge of Kaleshwaram. Farmers told see that water is leaking. Engineers are working there. When we went there, it was 15 TMCs of water in the project. On the same day, the gates of the project were opened resultantly only 4 TMCs of water is left in the Mid Manair project," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar told ANI.

"The government is leaving the water into the sea and it is not filling the Yellampalli and lower Manair projects intentionally. The government should answer why it is not filling these projects and letting the water go into the sea. Farmers are struggling a lot as they do not have sufficient water for irrigating their crops," he said.

The Congress leader said that the authorities should fill the water and ensure that give see that the water reaches to the farmers.

"If there is any problem in the projects then the government should apologise to the people and see that the work is done at the earliest. If the government doesn't initiate any action on this matter then we will go legally on them. We will agitate until the problem gets solved. The government should look into Mid Manair project," he said. (ANI)

