Telangana Cong leader questions absence of TRS ministers at former CM K Rosaiah's funeral

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday questioned the absence of TRS ministers during the funeral of former Chief Minister K Rosaiah.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao while speaking to ANI stated that "Former CM and Governor Rosaiah, was also a finance minister for the longest period of time. As a person, he was liked by everyone."

He said that the last rites were held at Medchal district and Mala reddy is a minister in the state who belongs to the same constituency, but unfortunately he was not present there.



However, reacting to the comment of Hanumantha Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) spokesperson Krishank said that the Congress party is only looking for opportunities and issues to do politics.

"TRS condemn the allegations made by V Hanumanth Rao. Irrespective of ideological differences, Chief Minister KCR went and expressed condolences. TRS ministers, KTR, Harish Rao and other ministers also expressed their condolences," said Krishank.

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister of the unified state of Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah, 88, passed away in Hyderabad after a brief illness on December 4. (ANI)

