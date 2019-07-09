File photo of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
File photo of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Telangana Cong protests against Subramaniam Swamy for 'Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine' remark

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:53 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Members of Telangana Youth Congress on Monday demanded an apology from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for allegedly making a false statement against Rahul Gandhi.
Earlier on June 5, Swami had alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and he would fail Punjab government's prescribed dope test.
The members protested at the party headquarters by burning the effigy of Subramanyam Swamy.
D Sravan, the official spokesperson of Telangana Congress party, was also a part of the protest.
Speaking to ANI, Sravan said: "This is not the first time, Swamy has insulted our party president, and we condemn this. We demand his unconditional apology. We are going to appeal to the Telangana police to take action against this issue."
Another Congress leader Anil Yadav echoed similar sentiments.
"It is highly upsetting to see political leaders who are stooping down to these levels in politics. Swamy should seek an unconditional apology from our party president, else we shall not allow him to roam in any part of our country," said Yadav, president of the Congress youth wing.
Swami's comments had come in the wake of Harsimrat Kaur Badal saying that those who call Punjabis 'nashedis' (drug addicts) should themselves undergo dope test first.
Swami had said that 'the person' Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine.
Meanwhile, Swami had tweeted today about why Rahul Gandhi will fail a dope test. Swamy's tweet reads: "RG has said to media that 70% of Punjab residents will fail the Dope test. Now Buddhu by the same reckoning will also fail the Dope test?" (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Andhra: Excavation machine submerges in Godavari; driver rescued

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): An excavation vehicle deployed to erect the high tension towers in river Godavari at Atreyapuram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district submerged after the river water level went up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:55 IST

Munirka fire: No causalities reported so far

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): No causalities have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:32 IST

Opposition slams Budget as rhetoric, visionless; BJP, allies...

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Opposition parties on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government for its "rhetoric and visionless" announcements made in the Budget 2018-19 and accused it of failing to provide employment and address farmers concerns.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:58 IST

Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Parliament adopts resolution concerning 200 per cent duty on...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI) The Parliament on Monday adopted a statutory resolution on a decision taken earlier by the government for levying 200 per cent duty on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:16 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at shop in Munirka furniture market

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Govt machinery must work in cohesion by implementing 5T to bring...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said all the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit) to bring about transformational change in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

BJP suspends Pradeep Joshi over exchange of objectionable chat...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Pradeep Joshi has been suspended from the party after objectionable chat messages exchanged with a party worker went viral on social media, party officials said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Maha CM looks into closing of Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the officials to frame a timeline for the closing of the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:02 IST

Haryana govt approves cash reward for recipients of Sena Medal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Haryana Government on Monday decided that the recipients of Sena Medal who are awarded same decoration more than once for distinguished services would be granted additional one-time cash award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Sharad Pawar meets Tiware dam breach affected people

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met the people affected by the Tiware dam breach here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Gujarati couple struggles to find missing cat lost in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A Gujarati couple is running from pillar to post in search of their pet cat, whom they had lost while on their way back from Tirupati.

Read More
iocl