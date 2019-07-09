Telangana Cong protests against Subramaniam Swamy for 'Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine' remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Members of Telangana Youth Congress on Monday demanded an apology from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for allegedly making a false statement against Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on June 5, Swami had alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and he would fail Punjab government's prescribed dope test.

The members protested at the party headquarters by burning the effigy of Subramanyam Swamy.

D Sravan, the official spokesperson of Telangana Congress party, was also a part of the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Sravan said: "This is not the first time, Swamy has insulted our party president, and we condemn this. We demand his unconditional apology. We are going to appeal to the Telangana police to take action against this issue."

Another Congress leader Anil Yadav echoed similar sentiments.

"It is highly upsetting to see political leaders who are stooping down to these levels in politics. Swamy should seek an unconditional apology from our party president, else we shall not allow him to roam in any part of our country," said Yadav, president of the Congress youth wing.

Swami's comments had come in the wake of Harsimrat Kaur Badal saying that those who call Punjabis 'nashedis' (drug addicts) should themselves undergo dope test first.

Swami had said that 'the person' Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine.

Meanwhile, Swami had tweeted today about why Rahul Gandhi will fail a dope test. Swamy's tweet reads: "RG has said to media that 70% of Punjab residents will fail the Dope test. Now Buddhu by the same reckoning will also fail the Dope test?" (ANI)

