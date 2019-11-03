All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan (File photo)
All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan (File photo)

Telangana: Cong slams KCR for privatisation of RTC, accuses him of blackmailing employees

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:02 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3: The Congress party on Sunday strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for going ahead with the privatisation of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) despite the fact that the matter was pending in the High Court.
"It was illegal and unconstitutional on the part of the state Cabinet to approve 50 per cent privatisation of RTC while ignoring the fact that over 48,000 employees are on strike, seeking the corporation's merger with the state government," said Congress national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan in a statement.
"The Cabinet should have discussed the serious remarks made by the High Court against the state government and the officials, who furnished incorrect information. It is highly regrettable that KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) Cabinet did not show any respect towards the High Court, which is hearing the matter," he said while asking if the Chief Minister was trying to bulldoze the institution of High Court.

Sravan said that the Chief Minister has already committed a series of mistakes so far as the RTC issue is concerned and now he was trying to cover them up in the name of Cabinet decision.
"KCR must first convince the court that the RTC strike was illegal and all the demands raised by employees were not justified. He must clarify to the High Court that the statistics furnished by the officials were not incorrect," he said.

The Congress leader expressed wonder over the Cabinet's decision to privatise 5,100 routes.

Sravan ridiculed KCR for accusing RTC employees of resorting to blackmail tactics by going on strike during the festival time.
He said that it was KCR who is "blackmailing employees" by saying that he would privatise remaining 50 per cent routes if the employees do not rejoin duties by November 5.
He accused KCR of playing with the lives and careers of nearly 50,000 employees and their families. "A democratic government cannot be run on oral orders. KCR is not a king who can issue oral 'Firmans' from his throne," he said.

The AICC spokesperson said that the employees cannot be thrown out of jobs with a single stroke and cannot be asked to return to duties unconditionally.
Asking employees not to get disheartened with the insane statements of the Chief Minister, he asked them to continue the struggle till they get justice.
He announced that the Congress party would support the RTC employees till they win the battle against an "arrogant and inhuman" TRS government.

Sravan also urged all the employee unions to support the RTC workers.
"If today KCR beats the RTC unions, then tomorrow he would finish off employees' unions in all other departments and institutions. The employees will have no voice and no representatives to raise their issues and seek any rights," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:34 IST

Delhi: Customer opens fire at shopkeepers in Seelampur, nabbed

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two brothers, who run a toy shop in Seelampur area, were allegedly shot at by a customer on Sunday after a heated argument erupted between them over returning of a toy, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:31 IST

State of Congress won't have been this bad had Priyanka led...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The three-day-long event to showcase some of the best Indian pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish concluded on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Odisha: Teacher's husband thrashes students for failing to make drawing

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the husband of a primary school teacher in Balangir district brutally thrashed the students for failing to make a drawing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Governor on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 7 ships and 2 aircraft off...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircrafts off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:03 IST

Will take my car out on Delhi roads tomorrow to oppose Odd-Even:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said that he will hold a symbolic protest against the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government and will ride through the streets of Delhi on Monday in his car to oppose the move. He termed the scheme as an "election stunt"

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:43 IST

Telangana: Korutla MLA's PA washed away in canal

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Personal Assistant of Korutla TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao was washed away in a canal on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Hyderabad: 'Air pollution due to extreme traffic congestion...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Air pollution caused due to extreme traffic congestion is causing heart attacks and lung cancer even to those who eat healthy food and do exercise, said Karuna Gopal, president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association to boycott work on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association has decided to continue the call for abstention from work on Monday in the backdrop of the clashes between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Mumbai Police raids orchestra bar; arrests 48 persons, rescues 4 girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A raid was carried out at Devikrupa Orchestra Bar in Tilaknagar area leading to arrest of 48 persons and rescue of four bar girls, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:19 IST

J-K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Sheri Kishtwar,...

Sheri Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Sheri Kishtwar district on Sunday, police officials said.

Read More
iocl