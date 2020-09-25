Telangana Cong takes out candle march in Hyderabad against agri bills

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Telangana Congress on Thursday took out a candle march here against the three farm bills passed by the Parliament recently.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav said, "Recently BJP passed three farm bills. The policy of these bills says that the farmers of India cannot work according to their will. The corporates will decide what a farmer must grow and the lands will be under their control."



"India is a country of farmers, who have been contributing to the development of this country. But the Centre is trying to starve the farmers by handing over their farmlands to the corporates," he said.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed. (ANI)

