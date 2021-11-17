Telangana Congress chief lashes out at KCR over resignation of Siddipet collector

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): As the Siddipet district collector Venkatrami Reddy quit civil services and announced that he will join the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) soon, the Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused him of being a party in land grabs during his tenure as the joint collector of Medak district.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, Revanth slammed the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao led state government and claimed that in the Kokapet land auction too, the Raju Pushpa company allegedly belonging to the Venkatrami's family, secured the lands.

"In Dubaka Bypolls, Venkatrami revealed his support to the TRS," he said.

"Venkatrami Reddy, who is very dear to the CMs of the joint state, was appointed as the Joint Collector of the Medak District by KCR. He has the skills to make thousands of crores of rupees for him," Revanth claimed.

Further, the state Congress chief said that KCR had entrusted Deccan Infrastructure Limited responsibilities to Venkatrami Reddy.

"No information is available about who Rs 5,000 crores were transferred to and who is the CEO of Deccan Infrastructure Limited," he said.

Revanth further claimed that the farmers were beaten in the joint Medak district over land acquisition.



"Venkatrami Reddy was convicted and fined for violating high court orders," he said.

Revanth also said that he has written letters to the government, demanding action against Siddipet collector.

"Corrupt officials are given MLCs. Venkatrami Reddy did not give details of his assets anywhere. His resignation as the collector should not be accepted, and his MLC nomination should be rejected," Revanth said while demanding for legal action against him.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday nominated Venkatrami to the state legislative council under the MLAs' quota.

Venkatrami was transferred from his post as the Siddipet collector during the Dubbak bypoll in November 2020 and was reappointed soon after.

A political controversy haD erupted in Telangana over former Siddipet District Collector's remarks against the sale of paddy seeds in the district.

In a video that has gone viral, he was heard saying that he will not allow paddy seeds to be sold even if seed distributors bring court orders.

Venkatrami also stirred controversy by touching the feet of the Chief Minister during the inauguration of the new Siddipet Collectorate

Complex in June this year. On being questioned about his act, he said that KCR is a 'fatherly figure' to him. (ANI)

