Telangana: Congress flays govt for alleged removal of doctors from TIMS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Congress national spokesperson and Telangana leader Sravan Dasoju lashed out at the Telangana government over the alleged removal of doctors and another paramedical staff from the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and demanded that those who worked risking their lives during the COVID-19 should be retained.

AICC spokesperson further warned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that his party would fight against the State government's decision on the floor of the Assembly besides conducting agitations on the streets.



In a letter sent to both the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao, the senior Congress leader said, "Doctors, nurses and paramedics are the ones who protected the people risking their lives during this 'bio-war of COVID-19'. We should be grateful to such people. But today, by forgetting humanity, the Telangana State government is acting irresponsibly and decided to close TIMS and dismiss the doctors, nurses and paramedics staff. It is absolutely condemnable. We demand the government to withdraw its decision immediately, and ensure employment of medical staff."

"Nearly 30,000 people were provided treatment at the TIMS during the COVID-19," he said and accused the KCR-led TRS government of cheating and ruining the lives of more than 1,700 nurses by removing them from services despite the fact that nearly 2,000 nurses' posts were vacant in many hospitals.

"Hundreds of doctors' posts and hundreds of paramedical posts are vacant. So do not close the TIMS. Closing down TIMS is nothing but encouraging the private hospitals," he said and urged the MIM party to support the Congress and see that the TIMS would not be closed under any circumstances. (ANI)

