Telangana Congress in-charge sends legal notice to Kaushik Reddy over Rs 50 cr bribery allegation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore has sent a legal notice to Kaushik Reddy, who resigned from the party, for levelling allegations that Tagore was bribed Rs 50 crore by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for securing the top post.

Reddy had said that Revanth Reddy became the chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee by bribing Manickam Tagore to a tune of Rs 50 Crore.



The notice states that Kaushik Reddy has to tender an unconditional apology in writing to Manickam Tagore for the illegal press statement. It said that the apology must be submitted within seven days after the notice has been received, failing which, legal action will be taken.

The notice further stated, "My client (Manickam Tagore) hereby reserves his right to take civil action for approximately estimated damages of Rs 1 Crore for the defamation and malicious press statement made by you against my client on July 12."

"As I tweeted yesterday night, today my legal team sent Notices to Chandrasekar Garu's follower. It's a Criminal Defamation notice. After a week's time for apology, I will register a criminal case against the offender at Madurai. Let them pray to Meenakshi Amman for good sense," Manickam Tagore tweeted. (ANI)

