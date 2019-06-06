Telangana: Congress MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join ruling TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Desertions from Congress in Telangana appear to be continuing unabated with Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) said the Congress MLA will soon resign from the party and meet the Telangana Chief Minister, who heads the TRS, to join the ruling party.

Reddy was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. He won the election from Tandur.

Today as many as twelve Telangana Congress MLAs sought merger with the TRS. They met Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in the afternoon and submitted a memorandum to merge Congress Legislature Party (CLP) with the TRS.

Congress has six MLAs as of now. (ANI)

