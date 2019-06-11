Telangana: Congress stages protest against Bhatti Vikramarka's arrest

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], June 11 (ANI): Amidst ongoing political slugfest in Telangana, Congress leaders on Tuesday staged a 'rasta-roko' protest at BN Reddy Circle here against Bhatti Vikramarka's arrest and forced hospitalisation.

The protest, organised by Telangana National Students' Union of India (NSUI), comes after the police on Monday arrested Vikramarka and shifted him to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in view of his deteriorating health condition.

The Congress Legislative party leader was on an infinite hunger strike since June 8, protesting against the crossover of the party's 12 legislators to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

On June 6, as many as 12 out of 18 MLAs of the Congress met Telangana Assembly Speaker to join Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's party. (ANI)

