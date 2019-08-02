AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi addressing public meeting in Karimnagar, Telangana last month.
Telangana court orders Police to register FIR against Akbaruddin Owaisi over 'derogatory remarks'

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:09 IST

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A court here on Thursday directed Karimnagar police to register an FIR against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements allegedly targeting the RSS.
"I had filed a petition in the Prl Junior Civil Judge Court at Karimnagar stating that Akbaruddin Owaisi should be booked for making derogatory statements against RSS and Hindus under section 120, 121-A, 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 298, 500 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Bethi Bhaskar Rao, an advocate affiliated to BJP said.
Akbaruddin Owaisi had attended a public meeting in Karimnagar on July 23 and made few controversial statements. Later, Karimnagar police had given him a clean chit for his statements.
Today, the court directed the III Town police station in Karimnagar to register an FIR against Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements.
"Earlier we have given a clean to Akbaruddin Owaisi after taking the legal opinion. Now, we haven't received order copy from the court and after receiving the order copy we will follow due procedure," Kamalhasan Reddy, Karimnagar, Police Commissioner said.
Commenting on the development, BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao said, "Akbaruddin Owaisi had made a hate speech in Karimnagar and immediately BJP condemned it. The BJP City president had filed a case but the police didn't register an FIR. In fact, the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar had given a clean chit and refused to file an FIR. This is the game plan of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to protect AIMIM brothers despite the fact Hindus are being abused and threatened."
"BJP City president in Karimnagar approached the court and the Court today directed the police to register an FIR and take up the case legally. We are happy and welcome the court order and we wait for the day when the court incriminates him and sentences him to prison. Because last time, he ran away and was not even charge-sheeted for the crime he had committed by saying that in 15 minutes I will evaporate 75 per cent of this Indian population which is Hindus," he added.
Meanwhile, a petition was filed in another court in Hyderabad to cancel Akbaruddin Owaisi's bail.
"Today, I have filed a bail cancellation petition before the Special Sessions Judge to cancel bail of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in CC 28/18...in Crime Number 01 of 2013 of Police Station Nizamabad -II Town, for violation of bail condition and for gross misuse of liberty granted by this court to prevent occurrence of such crimes to ensure that peace and harmony prevails in society. The petition is yet to come on bench and will be decided by the court," Karuna Sagar, advocate and petitioner told ANI.
In the year 2013, a case under section 153, 153-A and 295-A was registered in Nizambad - II Town police station against Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements against Hindus at a public meeting in Nizamabad.
Last month, Owaisi had said that the RSS was unable to come to overcome his "15 minutes" remark he made in 2013.
Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar, Owaisi had said, "People scare those who get scared easily and are scared of those who know how to scare them. Why do they (RSS) hate me? It is because they have not been able to overcome the '15 minutes' statement made by me."
However, he later "clarified" that he did not give any offensive or illegal statement" nor did he "hurt the feelings of any community."
"Akbaruddin Owaisi, do hereby state that recently I gave a speech at Karimnagar, wherein I did not give any offensive or illegal statement nor I hurt the feelings of any community, but some persons with an ulterior motive for their political gain adding words and creating different meaning as per their own desire and imagination, approaching the police and misleading them," he had said in a statement. (ANI)

