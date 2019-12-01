Telangana: Fast track court to deal with vet's rape case, CM promises stringent punishment to culprits

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday instructed the setting up of a fast track court to deal with the rape and murder case of the female veterinary doctor and promised stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the ghastly crime.

"The Chief Minister has instructed officials that the accused of the woman veterinary doctor's ghastly murder should be inquired on a fast track basis and the culprits should be given stringent punishment. The Chief Minister also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case," according to an official release issued from the office of the Telangana CM.

The release added that the "verdict should come quickly and the Chief Minister announced that the government would extend all necessary help and support to the members of the victim's family."

Four persons have been arrested in the case so far and sent to the judicial remand of 14 days by a local court. The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

Earlier on Saturday, three cops were suspended over alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the rape and murder of the veterinarian.

"Sub-inspector M Ravi Kumar and Head Constables P Venu Gopal Reddy and A Sathyanarayana Goud have been placed under suspension till further orders based on the findings of a detailed inquiry," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

He said that a detailed inquiry on the dereliction of duty was carried out on Saturday. (ANI)

