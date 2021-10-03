Telangana govt failed to create job opportunities: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi slammed the state's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over increasing unemployment in the state.

"The state government has failed to provide jobs to people. According to a government report, over 1,90,000 vacancies are available, 40,000 teaching posts vacant. Group 1,2,3,4 Jobs are vacant, Lecturers are working as assistant professors in private universities. Over 7000 schools and 90 universities have been shut. Unemployed youth have been resorting to commuting suicide due to no employment," Yaskhi said.

He further slammed the government for not fulfilling promises it made to the families of those people who sacrificed their lives for the formation of the Telangana state.

"Srikant Chary is the martyr of the Telangana state. Before the formation of the Telangana state and before Srikant Chary's self-immolation, there were other 1,200 people who self-immolated in their fight for the formation of Telangana. K. Chandrashekhar Rao's government promised financial aid and job to the families of these martyrs, which they have not fulfilled," said Yaskhi.

He accused the government of cheating every section of society in Telangana and looting people in the name of irrigation projects and development.



"Government is taking commission, sharing contracts and is stealing the assets of Telangana. They are deceiving people," he added.

Youth Congress, NSUI protestors were assaulted during the protest on October 2.

He said, "Congress is highly critical of the government's undemocratic attitude and to suppress people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is unacceptable."

He said that the party will continue its agitation against the government till October 9 and as part of it, will visit various universities in the state to mobilise the youth to fight against the state government for failing in the education sector and providing jobs.

Yaskhi urged the centre to take action against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family for having disproportionate assets.

"If the BJP is honest and has not colluded with the state government, it should have the ED and CBI file cases against KCR and his family for having disproportionate assets," he said. (ANI)

