Telangana govt hikes ST reservation by 4 pc with immediate effect

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Telangana government on Friday raised the reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) by 4 per cent in the state's educational institutes and government services with immediate effect.

The ST reservation in the state has been increased from 6 per cent to 10 per cent.



K Chandrashekar Rao's government has announced the decision on the occasion of Dussehra, keeping in mind the state's 10 per cent ST population.

The demand to increase the ST reservation was put forth in a bill passed in the Telangana Legislative Assembly around six years ago. This bill was then sent to the Central government for the President's assent.

"On the lines of legislation enacted by Tamil Nadu, a Bill was passed by the Telangana State Legislature on 16-04-2017 unanimously to enhance the reservation of Scheduled Tribes up to 10 per cent in educational institutions and in State Government services. The Bill has been sent to the Government of India for obtaining the assent of the President in 2017. During these close to six years, the State Government sent several representations in this regard, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time," an official order from the state government read. (ANI)

