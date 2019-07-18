Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI)
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI)

Telangana govt tables new municipality bill in state assembly

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:20 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Telangana government introduced the new municipal legislation on Thursday in a special two-day session of the legislative assembly.
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao introduced the bill in the assembly on Thursday. Among other provisions, the bill seeks to increase the age of superannuation for government officials including professors in medical and dental colleges of the state.
After the bill was introduced on 18th July, a day's time will be provided for the legislators to study it. After deliberations, the same will be passed on July 19.
The legislative council is also scheduled to meet on 19th July to pass the bill.
Once the legislature is passed, municipal elections are likely to be scheduled in the first week of August.
Last week, Chief Minister stated that the New Municipal Act should be brought in to eradicate corruption.
He said, "The New Municipal Act should be made to serve the people and to take care of their problems and issues. The Act should be stringent and help the development of towns in a better way."
Last week, a two-day session was called by the legislative assembly to pass the new Municipality Act through an official statement.
The decision to conduct a special session to pass the bill, however, was criticized by the opposition. BJP spokesperson NV Subhash demanded that the duration of the session to be extended to 10 days for discussion to discuss the ongoing water situation in the state.
One the other hand, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said, "The High Court has directed the state election commission to conduct the municipal elections on the existing laws. This is a wasteful act of the state government." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:06 IST

Saravana Bhawan founder P Rajagopal passes away

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): P Rajagopal, the founder of Saravana Bhavan restaurant group and a convict in a 2001 murder case, passed away at a hospital here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:01 IST

'Uncle Nelson' my inspiration and guide: Priyanka Gandhi...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Remembering anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela on his 101st birth anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her association and meeting with the South-African leader while calling him her inspiration and guide.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:52 IST

AP Cabinet approves pro-farmers, other bills ahead of Assembly session

Telangana (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed and approved several pro-farmer and other bills to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session in a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:51 IST

Amid trust vote, K'taka Cong MLA admitted into Mumbai hospital...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): In Karnataka, the political drama continues to unfold with Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was staying with other Congress legislators at the Windflower Prakruthi Resort in Bengaluru being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after he complained of

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice over 'spurt in crime in Delhi'

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi".

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:28 IST

K'taka: CM Kumaraswamy moves trust motion; heated debate in Assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday made a passionate speech at the floor of the house in the state assembly while moving a confidence motion to prove majority of the Congress- JD(S) government amidst rebellion by a section of the lawmakers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:27 IST

Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil on July 20

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on July 20 to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Congress MP Viplove Thakur gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Two days after at least 13 people died in a building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri area, Congress MP Viplove Thakur on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country".

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:12 IST

SC will hear Ayodhya dispute case on August 2, extends mediation...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case to August 2, the next date of hearing and allowed the mediation process in the case to continue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:54 IST

Govt to continue vigorous efforts to ensure Jadhav's safety, return: EAM

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure Kulbhushan Jadhav's safety and well being, as well as his early return to India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:36 IST

Kumaraswamy govt in last stage, may not even face trust vote:...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao on Thursday stated that the JD(S)-Congress alliance government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is in its last stage and the CM may not even face the trust vote.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:35 IST

ISRO to launch Chandryaan-2 on July 22

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The launch of Chandrayaan-2, which was called off earlier due to a technical glitch, has been rescheduled to July 22 at 2:43 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday.

Read More
iocl