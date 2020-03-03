Telangana govt 'well equipped' to fight coronavirus: Laxmikant Rao

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Laxmikant Rao, a TRS Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday said that the Telangana state government is "well equipped" and ready to face the deadly Coronavirus.

"The Telangana government and the federal government is well equipped in curbing Coronavirus. We will not let it spread. We are prepared to fight with it," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

The TRS leader also urged people not to pay heed to "rumours" pertaining to coronavirus.

The first confirmed case of a novel coronavirus in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday when a 24-year-old man, who had come in contact with some Hong Kong citizens, while he was in Dubai on February 17, tested positive for the virus.

After arriving in Bengaluru on February 20 he went to Hyderabad by bus on February 22.

On Sunday, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the state government is on high alert since the confirmation of one coronavirus positive case here.

The Health Department has also issued an advisory to all educational institutes. (ANI)