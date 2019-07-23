Telangana: Gram Panchayat passes resolution to banish sexual predators

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): A Gram Panchayat in Telangana's Sangareddy district has passed a resolution to banish sexual predators.

The Kanukanta Gram Panchayat of Gummadidala Mandal in Sangareddy district passed the resolution to banish sexual predators and eve-teasers from the village on July 16.

The resolution comes in the midst of increasing cases of sexual assault on girls and women.

"We are committed to the safety and security of the girls and women in our village and for which we have passed a resolution," the authorities said.

"If any person sexually assaults or commits any offence related to that, he/she will have no place in the village and will make sure that they will be handed over to the police and see that stern action initiated on them," the resolution stated.

The resolution has been passed by Kanukanta Sarpanch Neelamma, Vice Sarpanch P Govardhan Reddy, and others. (ANI)

