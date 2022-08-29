Telangana has become "No. 1" in cybercrimes: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the K. Chandrashekhar Rao government and alleged that the state has emerged as "No. 1 in the country" in cybercrimes during the regime of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the last eight years.

Addressing a press conference, Bandi Sanjay said it was the KCR government which had made Telangana the number two state in the country in economic offences and in attacks on senior citizens and number four in farmers' suicides in the country.

The BJP leader said that all the illegal activities of the CM's family are being exposed one after the other.

Referring to the meeting of farmers' association representatives convened by the chief minister, the BJP leader sought to know why he had not invited farmers' representatives of Telangana, including those belonging to the Communist parties.

"Did you tell the farmers' unions why you have not implemented a crop loan waiver scheme and why you had discouraged paddy cultivation in the state? You have not told them why you had given Rs 3 lakh to the farmers of Punjab while refusing to pay even a single rupee to the farmers who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains," Sanjay said.



Demanding an explanation from KCR, Sanjay asked why he had failed to implement many other promises such as loan waiver, the job for each house, unemployment allowance, double-bedroom houses for all, three acres of land for Dalits etc.

Announcing that he would take up the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra on September 12, Sanjay challenged KCR also to take up a similar padayatra. "Instead of telling what he had done to the people, he had chosen to attack Prime Minister Modi. Instead of speaking on the development, he is talking about religion," he said.

Sanjay said the Centre had never asked farmers to install meters for the agriculture pump sets. "KCR himself wants to do it and throw the blame on the Centre. If the state government makes any such attempt, the BJP will not allow him to come to villages," he said. Sanjay demanded that the state government should give permission to the BJP leaders to visit the Kaleshwaram project.

"If the government has not committed any mistake, it should allow us to go to the project," he said. Meanwhile, Sanjay expressed anguish over the suicide of yet another student Ajit for being denied certificates by the private college in Adibhatla. After speaking to the victim's parents, Sanjay said the boy could not attend the first phase of counselling of EAMCET as the college management had not given him certificates.

He blamed it on the indifferent attitude of the KCR government in taking action against the erring private colleges. (ANI)

