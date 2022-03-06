Telangana Home Minister extends support to anti-BJP federal front, says 'KCR capable of forming the front to promote national unity'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived in Delhi to take forward his plan of an anti-BJP federal front, State Home Minister came out in support of Rao and said that this move will help in re-establishing secularism in the country.

In a conversation with ANI today, Telangana Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said, "Our Chief Minister is capable of making federal front. There is a need to re-establish secularism in India. Wherever secularism ends, law and order situation get disturbed and the consequences can be disastrous for the country."

"Here, people live with unity. That is the idea our Chief Minister wishes to promote in the country. He wants to spread 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' across the country so that all the religions including Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity prevail peacefully for the country to move ahead."



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had arrived in New Delhi on the night of February 28 in a continuation of his pursuit to cobble up a credible anti-BJP third or federal front.

Meanwhile, a three-day programme has been organised in the state to mark the International Women's Day celebrations that will end on March 8.

Ali said today, "A lot of welfare schemes are present and in place for women in Telangana. In all aspects, women's empowerment is given top priority. Women play a major role in the development of the country."

Taking to Twitter today, Ali wrote, "Participated in the International Women's Day celebrations organised at People's Plaza in Necklace Road along with Minister Colleague Srinivas Yadav Garu, MLA Danam Nagender Garu, Mayor Vijayalaxmi Garu, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Garu and Other Dignitaries." (ANI)

