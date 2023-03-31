Telangana is the best performing state, ranks number one in per capita income in country: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Telangana is the best performing state in India and ranks number one in terms of per capita income under the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Citing a media report, Minister KTR took to Twitter and said, "Best performing state under a visionary CM KCR Garu is ranked No. 1 in India. Per Capita Income of Telangana has increased from Rs1,24,000 in 2014-15 to Rs3,17,000 in 2022-23. A growth of 155 per cent. Growth Highest. This performance is despite an inimical Union Govt".

He further cited a research institute survey and said that it is also important for Telangana to be at the bottom of the corruption indices.



"While it may be a matter of great pride for Telangana to be ranking on top of the charts on increased Per Capita income It's equally important to be at the bottom on indices such as Corruption. Telangana has the lowest corruption among 13 States: CSDS survey," he tweeted.

Earlier Telangana Finance Minister Thaneeru Harish Rao in his budget speech last month had mentioned that the per capita income of Telangana is higher than the national per capita income.

"The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to have increased from Rs 112,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 317,115 in 2022-23. It is higher than the national per capita income," the state finance minister informed the assembly.

This is the last state budget ahead of the Telangana assembly polls to be held later this year. (ANI)

