Telangana: JP Nadda offers prayers at Bhadrakali temple before addressing public rally in Warangal

Warangal (Telangana) [India], August 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Bhadrakali temple in Telangana's Warangal.



Soon after arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Hyderabad, he met former cricketer Mithali Raj during his one-day visit to the state.



Later in the day, he will be addressing the Praja Sangrama Yatra, part III conclusion rally in Hanamkonda.

The BJP president will also be meeting the families of those who died for the cause of Hanamkonda and will interact with some eminent sportspersons, writers, and cine artists.



After receiving the nod from Telangana High Court to allow his rally in Warangal, Nadda is all set to address a public meeting in Warangal today.

Former BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday hailed the Telangana High Court's aforesaid decision.

"There is a family rule in Telangana and undemocratic rule in Telangana and that's why, they want to stop the yatra of Bandi Sanjay. Which they did but High Court intervened and justice was given to us," Nadda had said.

He had further said, "So while the yatra was carried out by the Warangal Commissionerate given the order that all the yatra are banned till 31st, what is the logic behind it? Once the High court has given permission who are you to stop it?"

Rao further termed it as a "victory" of democracy.

"A huge dais is erected and we expect around 2 lakh people. Last time in Munugode also, we had a great gathering," he added.

Ahead of the Munugode assembly bypolls that came after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive public rally in the Munugodu assembly constituency of Telangana. (ANI)

