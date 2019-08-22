Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo)

Telangana: KCR asks Collectors to prepare plan for forests revival in state

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 03:12 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): In a move to revive forests in the forestlands all over the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the Collectors to prepare a plan for forest revival while commencing the action plan.
Rao believes that if the social forestry helps to reduce temperatures in the residential areas, forest development would bring in a change in the atmosphere and help bring in more rains and enables biodiversity, read a statement.
The Chief Minister personally demonstrated to the Collectors on Wednesday about the forest revival programme being implemented at Singayapalli, Nentur, Komati Banda under the Gajwel Assembly Constituency jurisdiction. He had said during the formation of the Telangana state when he was representing Gajwel constituency that the entire forest area was without trees and was an arid patch and the situation was almost like a desert.
With a view to reviving forest in the forestlands, a comprehensive plan was prepared and implemented. The revival work which began three years ago is showing results now as the entire area is full of greenery and there is an increase in the rainfall. With as many as 27 varieties of fruit-bearing trees being grown in the forest area, they have become like monkey food courts, Rao stated.
Rao asserted that the Collectors should take inspiration from the forest revival programme implemented around Gajwel and execute it all over the state. According to him, there is 66.48 lakh hectares of forestland available in the state and it is about 23.4 per cent of the total land in the state. But in the same ratio, forestlands were not there.
Explaining the Collectors about the forest revival programme in Gajwel, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha and Additional PCCF RM Dobrial stressed on how the revival of the forest decreased the temperature, increased the rainfall and reduced the pollution levels besides enhancing biodiversity.
After participating in the forest revival programme, the Collectors visited the Mission Bhagiratha Plant constructed at Komati Banda following which Rao held a meeting with them. The Chief Minister discussed the implementation of the new Panchayat Raj Act, new Municipalities Act and the formation of the new Revenue Act. He said that the government's aim is to have clean and green villages and towns, accordingly, measures should be taken during the 60-day action plan in the state.
Rao also said the government is preparing a new Revenue Act, which will be corruption free, transparent and would create no problems for the people or farmers. (ANI)

