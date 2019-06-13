Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao
Telangana: KCR chairs TRS Parliamentary Party meet

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:42 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao chaired a meeting of TRS Parliamentary Party at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and discussed the strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Parliament session.
In the meeting, TRS Parliamentary Party leader, party's Leader in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were elected unanimously.
Senior MP K Keshav Rao was elected as the TRS Parliamentary Party leader, while Nama Nageswara Rao was elected as the party's leader in Lok Sabha and Keshav Rao in Rajya Sabha.
In the meeting, it was also decided to appoint one deputy leader and whip each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
B.B. Patil will be TRS party whip in Lok Sabha, while K.Prabhakar Reddy will be the deputy floor leader in the Lok Sabha. Banda Prakash Mudiraj will be the deputy floor leader in the Rajya Sabha and J.Santosh Kumar has been appointed as TRS party whip in the upper house of the Parliament.
The details of election of parliamentary party leaders are forwarded to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi through a letter by Chandrashekhar Rao.
TRS won nine out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (ANI)

