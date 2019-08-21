Telangana: Krishna Sagar Rao supports renaming of Nizamabad as Indur

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): BJP general secretary Krishna Sagar Rao on Wednesday endorsed the demand of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Dharmapuri Arvind to change the name of Nizamabad district to Indur.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP general secretary said, "Indur is a generic name of Nizamabad. The place was called Indur before Nizams' rule. When Nizams came to power and ruled for 400 years they changed the original names to Islamic names. It is actually a question mark on the identity of the people residing in that region because this name has been forced upon them. Nizamabad is not the original name of this place."

"The name of Nizamabad can certainly be changed if we come to power. Arvind has already said that it will be changed in accordance with the provision," he added.

On Tuesday, BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind had raised the demand of changing the name of Nizamabad to Indur claiming that the former one is in-auspicious.

"The name was changed by Nizam in 1905 and he started a dam and factory here. There is no water in the dam for many years and the factory is also closed. The people are waiting for the correct time to change the name. I also want to see the sentiment of my constituency's residents is respected", the BJP lawmaker had stated. (ANI)