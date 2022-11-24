Telangana: Minister booked for snatching laptop, mobile phone, evidences from IT officers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Minister of Labour and Employment in the Telangana government, Malla Reddy, has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly harassing an Income Tax (IT) Officer on Duty, as per the police officials.

Bhadra Reddy, the son of Malla Reddy, has registered a case against the IT officer at the Bowenpally police station, the police officials informed.

Inspector of the Bowenpally police station, K Ravi Kumar, speaking on the case said, "Bhadra Reddy had filed a complaint against Income Tax officer Ratnakar that his brother's signatures were forcefully taken at the Dundigul limits hospital".



The Bowenpally police station has registered a complaint against the IT Officer under section 384 of the Indian Penal Code, as per the police statement.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax officer Ratnakar has complained against Minister Malla Reddy for allegedly harassing him.

Speaking about the case registered by the Income Tax officer, the Inspector of the Bowenpally police station, K Ravi Kumar stated, "Income Tax officer Ratnakar gave a complaint against Min Malla Reddy wherein he stated that the minister forcefully snatched a laptop, mobile phone and evidence from IT Officers in Hyderabad".

A case under sections 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the Minister informed the police officials.

The case was transferred to the Dundigal Police station for further investigation. (ANI)

