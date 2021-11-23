Telangana MLC K Kavitha files re-nomination from Nizamabad

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed her re-nomination as a Member of Legislative Council from Nizamabad and Kamareddy from Nizamabad constituency on Tuesday.



Kavitha filled for her nomination at the District Collectorate. The MLC was accompanied by Telangana Minister Prashant Reddy, RTC Chairman Baji Reddy Govardhan and MLAs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and TRS Party workers. (ANI)

