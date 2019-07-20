Telangana Municipal Act '19 passed in Assembly; BJP seeks Governor's intervention

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Telangana Assembly on Friday passed Telangana Municipal Act - 2019 on the second day of the session, a day after it was tabled by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The government has decided to create seven new municipal corporations. As of now, there are six municipal corporations in the state and the number has been increased to thirteen after making seven new Municipal Corporations.

Commenting on the bill, the Chief Minister said, "This bill has been made under my notice. Through this bill, we have given more power to the districts collectors. Now, ministers can't stay the orders given by the collectors. Mainly, this bill is completely useful to the public and the persons who are constructing their residences below 75 square yards now have to pay only Rs 100 as tax for one year. For the persons who are registering lands below 75 square yards, the registration fees would be only Rs 1."

"The bill also aims to curb corruption. The persons who try to dupe the authority by showing fake measurements of the lands will be fined heavily. If anyone constructs illegally, then structures will be demolished without giving any notices. The officers whoever neglects Haritaharam (plantation of saplings initiative) will be removed from services," he added.

A total of five bills were passed the state Assembly today. Later, the Assembly session was adjourned to sine die.

Opposing the bill, a BJP delegation met Governor ESL Narasimhan and asked him to intervene in the Municipal Act passed by the state government.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said that they have submitted a memorandum to the Governor regarding the Act.

"We met Telangana Governor and submitted a memorandum regarding Municipality Act, passed by the Telangana government passed. This is totally unconstitutional. The bill is totally against the amendment of the constitution of local bodies 73 and 74. Because in 73 and 74 amendments give total power to the Election Commission to conduct the local body elections. Here, the state government has taken over the election process under the new name of Act," Dattatreya told ANI.

"We have requested the Governor to intervene in the order and before giving the consent to the government, these unconstitutional things should be properly examined. This should be sent back again to the government and assembly should again pass it after removing unconstitutional things in the act. State Election Commission will become a puppet to the state government by this Municipal Act," he added. (ANI)

