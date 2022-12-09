Telangana: Police detains YSRTP chief YS Sharmila in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9 (ANI): Telangana YSRTP chief YS Sharmila was detained after she staged a protest against the government for not allowing her to continue a 'padyatra' (foot march) despite her having the court's permission.

According to the police officials, she was detained on Friday from the protest site.

"She was staging a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police denied permission for the padayatra there," DCP Central Zone Rajesh Chandra said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI from the protest site, Sharmila alleged that the police were not allowing her to continue the 'padyatra' (foot march) despite her having the court's permission.

"I am sitting here on hunger strike demanding that democracy be protected in Telangana and that I am allowed to continue my padyatra," she said.



She further accused that her bus was burnt and her followers beaten up to stop her foot march.



"KCR is trying his best to stop my padyatra. My bus was burnt, my people were beaten up and they accused me of violence. Later, they arrested me and took me to Hyderabad. The next day, the court granted me permission to continue my foot march but now the police aren't allowing me to take it forward," she further said.

On November 29, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges, including theft, criminal intimidation, and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

On Monday, Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after a clash between her supporters and alleged workers of the TRS party. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort. (ANI)

