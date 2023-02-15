Telangana polls: BJP will secure absolute majority, won't let Cong, BRS form govt, says top state leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): Responding to Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's remark that Telangana would see a hung Assembly in the upcoming polls in the state and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress would come together to form the government, BJP national vice president DK Aruna said the BJP will supper their dream and form the government on its own steam.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Aruna said, "The BJP will win 80 to 90 seats in the upcoming elections and form the government. There is no doubt about that."

She claimed that many leaders in the Congress were in favour of going into an electoral understanding with the BRS.

"The BRS and the Congress will arrive at an understanding ahead of the elections and, if the situation so demands, they may even come together to form the government later. However, the BJP won't let their dreams come true. We won't give them the opportunity to form the government," said Aruna.

"Everyone knows that the Congress are in cahoots and may together after the polls," she alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, the Congress MP claimed that no party would get an absolute majority in the Assembly elections and the House was headed for a hung Assembly. (ANI)