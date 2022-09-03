Telangana to celebrate 'National Integration Day' for 3 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Amid the row ahead of the occasion of the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, the state government has decided to celebrate it as National Integration Day for three days in September.

The Telangana government has decided to celebrate the occassion from September 16 to September 18, 2022.

The decision came after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Centre and the State to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 as National Integration Day.

Telangana Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948. (ANI)