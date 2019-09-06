Telangana: Two groups of TDP clashed with each other

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Two groups of N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday got indulged in a brawl at the party office located in Hanamkonda town of Warangal district.

This happened when two TDP leaders Gannaju Srinivasachari and Gattu Prasad Babu indulged in a verbal brawl which later turned intense. The supporters of both the party leaders got involved in clash with each other.

The party's reaction on the matter is yet to come.

More details awaited. (ANI)

