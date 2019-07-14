Telangana: Upbeat over LS polls, BJP eyeing on municipal election

Hyderabad [Telangana], July 14 (ANI): Energised after making inroads in Telangana in 2019 general election, the BJP is now focussed on upcoming municipal polls in the state.

The elections across 142 municipalities are likely to be held in August.

Speaking to ANI, Ramchander Rao, Member of Legislative Council said: "The president of our state party has called for a core committee meeting, to discuss strategies, as to how to our members would win maximum ward member and chairman posts in this election."

After facing shameful defeat in December 2018 assembly polls where it won only one out of 119 seats, the BJP bagged four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats this year.

The party has now begun laying out a strategy for the campaigning for the elections.

Telangana government has planned a special Legislative Assembly session to enact new laws for the municipalities in the state.

The session is scheduled to be held for two days on July 18 and 19, following which the date for the municipal elections are likely to be announced. (ANI)

