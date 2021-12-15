Temples KCR should visit are the houses of martyrs of Telangana movement: Congress leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is visiting temples, which is okay, but the temples he should visit are the houses of martyrs who lost their lives for the cause of separate Telangana, said Congress national spokesperson Sravan Kumar Dasoju on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dasoju said, "CM KCR is visiting numerous temples for the blessings of God; it is okay. But the temples that KCR should visit are the houses of the martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of separate Telangana."

"Telangana as a state came about because of everyone's struggle. The struggle of the people from all walks of life, more importantly after the self-sacrifice of thousands of young martyrs. But today the TRS government is casting a blind eye to this reality out of arrogance. It is wrong for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government to insult the families of the martyrs and not do justice to them," he added.



The Congress spokesperson alleged that none of the promises made during the state elections have been fulfilled.

"The assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family of martyrs and a government job for one of the family members, a gigantic martyrs' monument construction: the tallest structure in Hyderabad. Welfare Schemes for the families. Construction of Martyrs' Memorial Forest in the same area. Establish an ever-burning lamp at the site were all promised. But ever eight years later, justice has not been done to the martyrs. Not a single promise written in the Manifesto was fulfilled," he said.

"The power which the TRS government and its leaders are enjoying today is the result of the sacrifices of the martyrs. Do not forget that TRS leaders are sitting on pools of blood of martyrs," Dasoju added. (ANI)

