Tense situation prevails after JAC leaders march towards Andhra Pradesh assembly

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Tense situation prevailed at 'Dharna Chowk' as the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders marched towards the state assembly.

When the leaders started marching to the assembly, police tried to stop them following which a verbal altercation took place.

The JAC leaders expressed anger that police were illegally arresting those who were protesting peacefully. Former MP Maganti Babu, other JAC leaders, and other participants in the march including women were arrested and taken to police stations at different places.

Meanwhile, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a protest near the Andhra Pradesh assembly against the proposal of three capitals and demanded that Amaravati be retained as the sole capital for the state.

He along with TDP MLAs walked in and sat on the steps in front of the assembly. Later he and the TDP MLAs entered the house.

In the assembly, Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020.

Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana also introduced Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020 in the house. (ANI)

