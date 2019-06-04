Tension grips Baghpat after recovery of carcasses

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 : Tension gripped Baghpat after members of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) reportedly found a carcass in a room here and staged protest alleging that illegal cow slaughter was taking place in connivance with the police.

Speaking to ANI, Sudharash Chauhan, BJYM president said, "Two days back, a cow was slaughtered here. We informed the police but no action was taken. Now our members have recovered a few skins and carcass. We will not let this happen under Modi and Yogi Ji's regime. We will make all efforts to stop the illegal export of meat."

However, police denied the claims of the protesters and said that the recovered skins were old. The police assured the protesters they will carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

"A group of people claiming to be part of an organisation informed police of the presence of animal carcass in Bhaghpat. Police immediately reached the spot. However, the carcass seemed to be months old. Further investigation will be done," said Ranvijay Singh, SP City Baghpat.