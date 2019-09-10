Tension prevails in Guntur village as TDP, YSRCP workers clash; Naidu to take out rally

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Tension prevailed in Granthasiri village of Guntur on Tuesday following clashes between ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers.

The cadre of the two parties have been clashing with each-other since Tuesday morning in the village.

At least five people from both sides have sustained injuries in the clashes. The injured were admitted to Sattenapalli Government Hospital here. The condition of two persons -- Kilari Sambaiah (43) and S Venkaiah (45) -- is stated to be serious.

A tractor and some two-wheelers belonging to TDP workers have been damaged in the clashes.

The administration has deployed heavy police force in the village to prevent any further incident. The workers belonging to both the parties have been placed under house arrest in the village.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a rally at Atmakur in Palnadu region on Wednesday against political violence allegedly perpetrated by YSR Congress workers.

The party has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers, claiming that the violence has risen in Palnadu region since the announcement of the Assembly election results.

The TDP has set up a rehabilitation centre at its headquarters here for its party workers who allegedly had to flee their villages due to political violence. (ANI)

