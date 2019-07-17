Tensions erupt over allocation of seats in Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Tensions erupted between the ruling party and the opposition in Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly on Wednesday after the leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu questioned the seat allocation of the opposition in the House.

After Telugu Desam Party's deputy floor leader, K Acchen Naidu, was allocated the seat behind but not next to the leader of the opposition, Chandrababu questioned why the convention was violated and deputy leader's seat in the house was changed.

YSR Congress Party was allocated seats according to the suggestion of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the previous assembly. Now the seating allocation seems to be done as per the suggestion of the leader of the house only, and it is against the democracy, said Naidu.

Leader of the House, Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy responded by saying that the seat allocation is done as per the rules of the assembly itself. He went on to accuse the TDP of creating controversy over every issue.

On the issue, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that he will once again consider the matter, and make the allocation of seats after examination of the rules. (ANI)