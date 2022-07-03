Terrorism is at its peak because of Congress: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that 'terrorism is at its peak in the country because of the Congress party.

Addressing a public gathering in Jabalpur, Chouhan said, "Terrorism is at its peak because of the Congress party. In Udaipur, there was recently a killing in broad daylight. We will crush terrorism. We will run bulldozers over the miscreants."

"Terrorism grows only because of the policy of appeasement. There is no place for any terrorist, goon and crook on the soil of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Shivraj further said that he will bring a "social revolution" in Madhya Pradesh.

"I am about to bring a social revolution in Madhya Pradesh. No poor will live without land on the land of Madhya Pradesh," he said.



The Chief Minister further said that children from middle and poor families, whose command over the English language was weak, were deprived of medical and engineering studies.

"Children from middle and poor families, whose command over the English language was weak, were deprived of medical and engineering studies. From now onwards, we will provide them with an option to study in Hindi, so that children can fulfill their dreams," he said.

These developments hold importance ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections that are slated to be held in 2023.

The 2018 elections in Madhya Pradesh was a hard-fought one and the Congress emerged as the single largest party. Shivraj Singh Chouhan who enjoyed back-to-back terms had to step down after this election as the BJP managed to win 109 as opposed to the 114 by the Congress.

The BSP, SP and independents won 2, 1 and 4 seats respectively. Although Congress fell 2 short of the majority mark, it managed to form the government with the help of the BSP and independents. The Kamal Nath-led Congress however faced a rebellion in 2020 with Jyotiraditya Scindia walking out with several rebels. Nath lost the trust vote and Singh was back in power. The by-polls held recently consolidated the BJP's position and the party now has 126 members, way beyond the halfway mark. (ANI)

