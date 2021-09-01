Thackeray govt pursuing politics of revenge against Centre, says MoS Raosaheb Danve

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Slamming Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday said that the Thackeray government has been blaming the Centre for its failures and arrest those who speak about the development work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further alleged that the Maharashtra government is pursuing the "politics of revenge".

Danve was referring to the recent arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane by the Maharashtra government over his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to ANI, Danve said, "In the last two years it has completely failed. The alliance partners don't have coordination among themselves. Whatever failures the state has witnessed in the last 2 years, they always hold the Centre responsible. I feel that the way Narayan Rane was arrested was wrong. It is wrong to arrest a leader only because he is from the opposition and wants to go among the people and to inform the people about the Centre's policies. The court has also released him. The kind of politics that is going on in Maharashtra, is being done with a sense of vengeance. Whatever incident has happened in the last 2 years, Shiv Sena wants to put the blame on the Centre. This politics is noting but revengeful politics."

Questioning the Maharashtra government's decision of opening malls amid the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19, Danve said Thackeray is following double standards by accusing the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra of gathering crowd amid the ongoing pandemic.

"They have opened everything, they have opened the malls where there are swimming pools, liquor shops, which attracts a lot of crowd, then why blaming Jan Ashirvad Yatra?" the Minister questioned

"The Prime Minister is also worried about COVID-19, we are also worried- but the yatras we took out are not for attracting the crowd. Earlier we used to go to each tehsil and call all the people of the tehsil and rally there to communicate directly with them. But that is not being done in today's date. We are going to every village, but no crowd is being gathered," clarified the Minister.

He further alleged that the Maharashtra government is "so scared" of taking PM Modi's name that they arrest people who talk about the development that has taken place under his leadership.

Danve said, "We aim to inform the people what Modi ji's government did, what COVID-related work has been done by the Centre in the last 2 years. But the Maharashtra government is so afraid of taking Modi ji's name that MVA government is arresting those who communicate with the public and tell them about the development that has taken place under PM Modi ji's leadership. what is this type of politics?"

"Who gave the notice to Suresh Kalmadi? At that time there was our government. Did the BJP people not get the ED's notice? Then why to blame the Centre when leaders from their party receive notices after complaints are lodged against them. I believe that if your intention is clear, then there is nothing to be afraid of ED, CBI's notice," he added. (ANI)