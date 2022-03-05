Thankful to CM Stalin for giving chance to a Dalit Woman, says Chennai Mayor R Priya after taking oath

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): The newly appointed mayor of Chennai, R Priya, on Saturday, after taking oath, extended her greetings to DMK chief M K Stalin by saying that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has given a chance to a Dalit woman and she will perform her responsibility sincerely.

"I am a Dalit woman and the CM has given me the position of Mayor of Chennai Corporation. I am thankful to him,' said Priya.

The 28-year-old councillor is the youngest and the third woman mayor of Chennai. Later, she said that she will discharge her duty as a Mayor responsibly.



"I will consult with the Chief Minister whenever required to perform my duties efficiently," she added.

Priya, who is the first Dalit woman to hold the post of mayor of Chennai, was elected as a councillor of ward 74 Mangalapuram in the recently-concluded civic body polls.

A mayor was sworn into the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the first time after a hiatus of 11 years. (ANI)

