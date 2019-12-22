Tharoor to clarify his non-appearance in court in 'women defamation' case on Monday

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): After an arrest warrant was issued against him for not appearing before Trivandrum court in a hearing related to "defamatory statement against Nair women" in his book, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he will approach the court on Monday to clarify about the summons he received as "no specific date" was mentioned in it.

"Many have asked about media reports relating to a case filed by a BJP MahilaMorcha lawyer, about a line in my 30-year-old Great Indian Novel. I have the highest respect for the judiciary and no contempt of court was intended. As may be seen (attached). I received a summons w/no date specified," tweeted Tharoor.

An arrest warrant was issued against Congress leader Tharoor by a Kerala court after he failed to appear before it in a hearing related to a case filed against him by a BJP Mahila Morcha lawyer. The Congress leader, however, argued that the summons he received had no specific date mentioned for appearance.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram added that he will approach the court on Monday for clarification about the arrest warrant.

"Accordingly, the lawyer inquired with the court and was told this was an inadvertent clerical error and a fresh summons would be issued. We are still awaiting summons but saw the news of the arrest warrant instead. We will approach the hon'ble court Monday to clarify," wrote Tharoor.

The BJP Mahila Morcha lawyer has filed a case against Tharoor in connection with a book he had authored 30 years ago, titled 'The Great Indian Novel'. The complainant has alleged that a section of the book is defamatory to 'Nair' women.

As Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court on Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Tharoor. (ANI)

