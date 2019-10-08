Shashi Tharoor (File photo)
Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

Tharoor writes to PM Modi urging him to take public stand welcoming dissent

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the filing of FIR against 49 'concerned Indian citizens' who wrote a letter to PM Modi highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country. He also urged the Prime Minister to take a public stand welcoming dissent.
Tweeting pictures of his letter, the Congress leader wrote: "Urging all those who believe in #FreedomOfExpression to send this or similar letters to @PMOIndia @narendramodi urging him to affirm the constitutional principle of our Article 19 rights & the value of democratic dissent -- even if more FIRs follow as a result! #SaveFreeSpeech."
In his letter, the Kerala MP has urged the Prime Minister to take a public stand welcoming dissent and assure the nation of his commitment to uphold freedom of expression even when it involves disagreement with him or his government.
The Congress MP has asked the Prime Minister to protect the values embedded in the Constitution including Fundamental Right of Freedom of Speech and Expression embedded under Article 19 (1)(a).
"We are deeply disturbed by the FIR filed in Muzaffarpur, Bihar against a group of 49 concerned Indian citizens who wrote a letter to you on July 23rd, 2019, highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country. Mob lynching, whether triggered by communal hatred or triggered by rumours about child kidnapping has become a disease that is spreading rapidly, and these citizens did the right thing in bringing it to your notice," Tharoor said in his letter.
"As citizens of India we hope that every one of us can fearlessly bring to your notice issues of national importance, so that you can take the lead to address them. We would like to believe that you too would support the right to freedom of expression so that the 'mann ki baat' of the well-meaning citizens of India does not turn into a 'maun ki baat'," he added.
Asserting that there is no democracy without dissent, Tharoor in his letter said, "Our great country is built on the bedrock of coexistence of diverse, and often diverging views and ideologies. That is what makes India a successful and vibrant democracy. Those who criticise or have opposing views to yours should not be deemed enemies or anti-national."
Tharoor said that if we are all blind to the problems that exist and impact Indian citizens, we risk becoming an authoritarian regime, contrary to the values enshrined in our Constitution.
Reminding the Prime Minister of his address to the US Congress where he talked of Constitution as the only holy book of his government and freedom of faith, speech and franchise as fundamental rights, Tharoor said, "However, some of the actions of your government have contradicted your statement. Does this mean that you have changed your opinion on these fundamental issues?"
The Congress leader asked the Prime Minister if in "the 'Naya Bharat' that you have promised the nation, FIRs will be filed every time a citizen is critical of the government or its policies?"
"Is the 'Naya Bharat' that you wish to create one where citizens shall not be heard and their concerns not addressed? Is the 'Naya Bharat' that you envision one where all parties and individuals disagreeing with the ruling majority will be outlawed and treated as enemies of the state? Is the 'Naya Bharat' that you proclaim one where journalists are arrested for exposing failures of governance?" he asked.
In July, 49 known personalities including writer Ramchandra Guha and filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Anurag Kashyap and others had written to the Prime Minister expressing their concern over incidents of lynching. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:30 IST

K'taka: Elephants decked up with beautiful designs for grand...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A large number of elephants have been decorated beautifully for the traditional 'Jamboo Savari' procession to take place on the occasion of grand Dasara festival in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:24 IST

HDIL owner Rakesh Wadhawan named in alleged cheating case

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Housing Development Infrastructure (HDIL) owner Rakesh Wadhawan, who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police in PMC Bank fraud case, is also connected to an alleged cheating case involving real estate giant Rudra Buildwell.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:22 IST

IAF symbol of valour and courage: Amit Shah on Air Force Day

New Delhi [India], Oct 08 (ANI): Saluting the Indian Air Force heroes and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that IAF is a 'symbol of valour and courage'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:04 IST

Move against Art 370 proved re-elected regime's wishes in...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has proved that the re-elected regime has the courage to fulfill wishes in the interest of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:47 IST

Lynching alien concept to Bharat, has its references elsewhere,...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that lynching is "alien to Bharat" and actually has its reference elsewhere.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:30 IST

Abhinandan, IAF pilots who carried out Balakot air strikes fly...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of IAF who shot down a PAF F-16 during a dogfight on February 27 earlier this year, flew MiG-21 Bison aircraft over Air Force Day parade today at Hindon Air Base.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:24 IST

Bhopal: Amid heavy rainfall, waterproof Ravana effigies...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): In order to prevent heavy downpour to play spoilsport on the occasion of Dusshera, a committee in Bhopal has installed a waterproof Ravana effigy on the old compound ground.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:59 IST

RTA officials paste stickers on autos hailing Jagan Reddy for...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The officials of Andhra Pradesh Road and Transport Authority (RTA) were seen pasting stickers of Cheif Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on autos here on Tuesday, claiming that the drivers want to thank the YSRCP chief for introducing Vahana Mitra scheme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:54 IST

Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi, a Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri each year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:49 IST

With over 3 lakh devotees, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine records...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Over 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine here in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district during just concluded Sharda Navratra, recording the highest number of pilgrims from September 29 to October 7.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:44 IST

Maharashtra CM, Nitin Gadkari, others attend RSS Vijaydashmi event

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8(ANI): Several dignitaries from different walks of life took part in Rashtriya Swanyamsewak Sangh's (RSS) "Path Sanchalan March" along with its chief Mohan Bhagwat here on the occasion of Vijaydashmi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:37 IST

IAF safeguard our skies with courage, commitment: President on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): On the occasion of 87th Air Force Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) safeguard our skies with "courage and commitment".

Read More
iocl