The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Asserting that the 52 newly-elected Congress MPs will work like "a pride of brave-hearted lions", Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that his party will continue to work "fearlessly" and that the BJP cannot have a "walk over" in parliament.

"The Congress Party may have just 52 Lok Sabha members but we will work together like a pride of brave-hearted lions to protect our Constitution and institutions and to fearlessly do our duty as the leading Opposition party. The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has secured a meagre 52 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress' ideological battle with the BJP will continue.

"Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the colour of his skin or belief," Rahul was quoted as saying by party spokesperson Rajdeep Singh Surjewala.

At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee last week, Rahul had last week offered to resign from the post of Congress President accepting responsibility for the defeat in the elections but CWC has rejected it.(ANI)