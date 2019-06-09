PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy in Tirupati on Sunday. Photo/ANI
PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy in Tirupati on Sunday. Photo/ANI

The country saw our dedication and gave us a second chance: PM Modi in Tirupati

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:43 IST

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had come to Tirupati to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara after forming the new government.
"I have had the good fortune to come to Tirupati many times in the past too, I have come here to take the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara after forming the new government. I want the Lord to bless us so that we can fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians together," Modi said at a public meeting here.
PM Modi thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the elections and forming the government of their choice in the two states.
"I want to thank the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the festival of democracy, whether we won or not is irrelevant, we just want to serve. I want to thank the people for upholding democracy," he said.
Modi added that all BJP 'karyakartas' including himself were servants of the nation and added that even when the party wasn't able to win seats in the municipality elections, they had always raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
"We are not electoral organisms, we are committed to providing safety, security and growth to the people of the country, this goes for every BJP worker across the nation. This is why the voters elected us to power for a second time," he said.
"We will work especially hard for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. I want to give my best wishes to Jaganmohan Reddyji, he too will take Andhra Pradesh forward, I want to assure that Indian government will always be there for the people of Andhra," Modi promised.
Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy at the Tirupati Airport on his arrival from Colombo on Sunday.
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan and five deputy chief ministers in the newly elected Reddy government along with other leaders were also present to welcome the Prime Minister who was returning after his two-nation trip to Maldives and Sri Lanka.
The YSRCP leader and newly elected CM received a pat on the back from PM Modi after he tried to touch the latter's feet twice. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:35 IST

Mangaluru green warriors strive to make city greener

Mangaluru (Karnataka), June 9 (ANI): With an aim to bring down the rising temperature and to tackle acute water scarcity, Hani HR, a 7th grade student, along with her team of 'Green Warriors', has launched a mission to plant saplings in and around Mangaluru city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:20 IST

8-month-old dies in Jalandhar, family alleges medical negligence

Jalandhar (Punjab)[India] Jun 9 (ANI): The family members of an infant on Sunday claimed that their eight-month-old child died due to the medical negligence of the doctors here at a private clinic.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:19 IST

West Bengal: Protest erupts as security forces stop BJP leaders...

Basirhat (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday stopped BJP leaders here while they were taking the remains of the deceased workers to the party office following which they started raising slogans against the state government.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:14 IST

Mamata is 'demon': BJP MP

Kolkata [West Bengal], June 09 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister a "demon".

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:14 IST

Odisha CM to meet PM Modi regarding Cyclone Fani

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrived here on Sunday to seek funds from the Centre for relief and restoration measures in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:49 IST

'Sacking of J&K Bank chairman in line with Centre's policy of...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The sacking of J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed is in line with the Central government's commitment of zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism and establishing rule of law, sources claimed on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:46 IST

90 liquor bottles, cash worth Rs. 5.43 lakhs, 38 drug pills...

New Delhi (India) Jun 9 (ANI): As many as 90 bottles of liquor along with cash worth Rs 5.43 lakhs and 38 pills of drugs were recovered from the rave party which was busted by a joint team of Delhi's Excise Department and police in the Chhattarpur area, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:35 IST

BJP delegation arrives at Basirhat hospital, will hold protest on June 12

Basirhat (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Sunday arrived at the Basirhat hospital where the postmortem of the deceased BJP workers were taking place.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:05 IST

IAF Mi-17 crash: Probe in final stage, 2 officers likely to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): The Indian Air Force's (IAF) investigation into the crash of its Mi-17V5 chopper near Srinagar on February 27 is in the final stage and two officers are likely to be court-martialed for the lapse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:56 IST

Congress will fight upcoming Assembly elections unitedly, says Hooda

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Congress party will fight the coming Assembly polls in Haryana unitedly, said former Chief Minister and party veteran from the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:47 IST

Editors Guild condemns arrest of journalist, editor and TV channel head

New Delhi (India) Jun 9 (ANI): The Editors Guild of India on Sunday condemned the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia and editor and head of a Noida-based television channel -- Ishita Singh and Anuj Shukla- by the Uttar Pradesh Police following a post on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:02 IST

We have ambitious target to win 75 Assembly seats in Haryana,...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his party -- BJP -- has set an ambitious target of winning 75 seats out of a total of 90 in the coming Assembly seats in the state later this year.

Read More
iocl