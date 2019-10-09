Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
The day Bhagwat acts on his message of unity, Cong will have no problems with RSS: Digvijaya

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:27 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that the day when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his followers start practising unity truly, the problems his party has with the RSS will cease to exist.
"The day Mohan Bhagwatji speaks about unity and then follows it up with his action then all problems the Congress has with them will come to an end," Singh told reporters here.
"The mob lynchings, hate will come to an end the day they decide to tread on the path of love and Gandhiji's message," he added.
Speaking on the occasion of Vijayadashami at Reshimbagh in Nagpur, Bhagwat had earlier today spoken about hate crimes and lynching.
"We hear people of a community beat people from another community. It is not that only a certain community targets people. There are cases where what has actually happened gets twisted. However, the self-centered forces blame a particular community to stoke fire between communities," said Bhagwat while saying that naming Sangh in these incidents is a conspiracy.
Speaking of lynching, an issue that has been used against BJP and the government led by the party, Bhagwat said lynching is a foreign concept and society should know where this word comes from. He quoted an incident from the life of Jesus to hint where the concept has been derived from.
"Word lynching came from a foreign text where these incidents used to take place. We recommend strong lawful action against such incidents. These people are trying to defame India in the world by citing lynching incidents. We should not give protection to these people for our political gains," stated Bhagwat.
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister wished people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi and asked them to celebrate the victory of good over evil with fervour. (ANI)

