The 'dirty dozen ghotalebaaz' of Uddhav Thackrey will soon go to jail: BJP's Kirit Somaiya after Nawab Malik's arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said that the 'dirty dozen ghotalebaaz' (dirty dozen scamsters) of Uddhav Thackrey will soon go to jail.

His remarks came a day after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case on Wednesday.

"The 'Dirty Dozen' of Uddhav Thackrey will go to jail. Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have already gone, others will soon follow suit. Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut, Sujit Patkar, Ajit Pawar, Bhavana Gawali, Hasan Mushrif, Anand Adsul, Pratap Sarnaik, Jitender Awhad, Waikar (Ravindra Waikar) are left," Somaiya told ANI here today.

Commenting on Malik's arrest, Somaiya quipped that Thackrey and Sharad Pawar are going to make history by having Malik attend cabinet meetings from jail virtually.

Somaiya alleged that the Minister is involved in the monetary transactions with the people conspiring against the nation and the nation had finally seen him get exposed yesterday.

"He had relations with Haseena Parka and the Underworld, his son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case. His son-in-law and Malik himself have connections with drug syndicate and investigation must take place for this too," he added.



While raising allegations that Malik brought land from a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) accused, Somaiya questioned if the minister really has the right to continue as a minister and remarked that keeping such a person in the ministry is disrespectful to the state.

"He bought land in Bandra, flat in Worli, and school land in Kurla at throwaway prices. He garnered a property worth Rs 3,000 crores in the wrong manner and it must be investigated," said the BJP leader.

He questioned the Maharashtra government as to why the report of an SIT set-up for the Cruise Drugs case has not come yet.

"Chief Minister should make the report of the case public, otherwise I will approach High Court," he added.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits. (ANI)

