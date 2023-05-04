'The Kerala Story' should be made tax-free in Maharashtra: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Wedneday said the film 'The Kerala Story' should be made tax-free in Maharashtra.

Rane said, "The film titled The Kerala Story is releasing on May 5, In the context of Love Jihad, this is a relevant film. It shows the truth of how Hindu women are oppressed and made victims of Love Jihad. Everyone in Maharashtra should watch this movie. I met Sudhir Mungantiwar to ensure that all Hindutva organisations can come forward with this truth."

"We have requested that this film be made tax-free from the first day itself. Mungantiwar will hold discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on making the film tax-free," added the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain pleas seeking a stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story' in theatres and OTT platforms and allowed the petitioners to approach the Kerala High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said a similar plea is pending before the Kerala High Court and they should take their pleas to the high court.

The high court is scheduled to hear the case against the film on May 5.



Advocate Vrinda Grover mentioned the petition before the bench seeking an urgent listing on Thursday, saying the film will be released on May 5.

The petition mentioned by Grover sought a modification in the disclaimer of the film to state that it is wholly fictional.

The bench, however, asked them to approach the high court where a similar petition is pending.

'The Kerala Story' has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5.

The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. (ANI)

