The poor are not concerned about PFI, they want bread: Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariawas

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 14 (ANI): Responding to Amit Shah's comments on banning the outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas on Tuesday said that the Congress never objected to it.

Talking to the media, Khachariawas said, "What is PFI? I came to know that it is the Popular Front of India."

"It is the BJP which spreads communal hatred through media," he added.

He further said inflation is rising in the country, but no attention is paid to it.



"The center banned PFI, but when did Congress object to it? The fact is the poor are not concerned about PFI, RSS, or BJP; they are concerned about their bread," he said.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that PFI promoted "radicalism and religious bigotry" and tried to prepare "raw material for terrorism", and any delay in banning it would not have been in the national interest.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah said, "We have banned PFI successfully...PFI promoted radicalism and religious bigotry. They were in a way trying to prepare raw materials for terrorism. So many documents have been found which show that their activities were not good for the country's unity and integrity."

Along with PFI, the government had also banned its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The notification said that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country. (ANI)

