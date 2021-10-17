The way Sibal speaks on issues concerning Congress is against party's discipline: Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday that fellow party leader Kapil Sibal's way of speaking about the party's issues is against the discipline of the party.

'The way Kapil Sibal speaks about the party and its issues is against the discipline of the party. Nothing is above the discipline of a party and if one thinks so that he is above that, there is no place for him. The way Sibal is airing out the issues of our party through press conferences is not going to strengthen the Congress. Rather, he should have had talked to the party leadership," Sharma said.

Amid a political crisis in Punjab Congress, Senior party leader Kapil Sibal in September asserted that they are unaware of who is making the decisions in the party as there is no president.

"In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," Congress leader had said in a press conference.

He said that issues like upliftment of the underprivileged and deprived sections of society, farmers, price rise, law and order, economy were discussed during the CWC meet.



He however implied that no discussions took place related to G23, saying, "No one is angry. Congress works on basis of its ideology, our leadership is strong. It was under Sonia Gandhi that we ran the government in the Centre for 10 years and brought laws and schemes like Right To Information (RTI), Food Security Act and MNREGA."

On the issue of leadership of Congress, he said the entire party trusts the interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

'We talked about that how we can strengthen our party. In CWC, everyone opined that Rahul Gandhi should be the party president." he added.

Congress on Saturday announced that elections to elect a new party chief will be held next year between August 21 and September 20. The announcement was made by party general secretary KC Venugopal after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

Regarding the forthcoming assembly polls, he said, "So what if BJP is in front of us? BJP once had only 2 seats and now they are at the centre, so why cannot Congress do this. It is our resolve to take Congress at this position again."

Congress's supreme body, the CWC, met on Saturday at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming Assembly polls and current political situation. (ANI)

